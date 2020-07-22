NY Senate passes bill banning sale of some animals in retail pet stores

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bill passed the New York State Senate Tuesday that would ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at “retail” pet stores in the state.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 48 to 12.

The bill would ban the sale of these animals at retail stores but allow them to showcase cats and dogs from local animal shelters that are ready to be adopted.

It is now headed to the Assembly.

