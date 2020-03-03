NY Senate passes bill allocating $40M to combat coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate voted to allocate $40 million toward fighting the novel coronavirus.

The Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in New York State. The patient is a 39-year-old healthcare worker in Manhattan, who contracted the virus during a trip in Iran.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has since given the state additional funding to conduct its own testing, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he wanted $40 million allocated toward combating the coronavirus.

The state Senate passed the resolution late Monday night while the Assembly continued to debate the issue.

With the federal funding, Cuomo said the state could conduct 1,000 tests per day within the week.

The U.S. outbreak of coronavirus began in January. Since then, six people have died from the disease. All of them were from Washington State.

