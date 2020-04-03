NY Senate Minority Leader becomes emotional talking about member battling COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the floor of the New York Senate Thursday night, the emotional toll was apparent among lawmakers.
Sen. James Seward and his wife have tested positive for the virus. Seward is also battling cancer.
During Thursday night’s budget hearing, Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan asked everyone to keep Seward in their thoughts. He said Seward is in the hospital and “he’s having a real tough time.”
