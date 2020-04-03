Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NY Senate Minority Leader becomes emotional talking about member battling COVID-19

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the floor of the New York Senate Thursday night, the emotional toll was apparent among lawmakers.

Sen. James Seward and his wife have tested positive for the virus. Seward is also battling cancer.

During Thursday night’s budget hearing, Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan asked everyone to keep Seward in their thoughts. He said Seward is in the hospital and “he’s having a real tough time.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak