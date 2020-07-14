ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate and Assembly will hold joint legislative hearings on the impact of the coronavirus, including in nursing homes.
On August 3 and August 10, state lawmakers will discuss the rate of coronavirus infections and the number of deaths in residential health care facilities.
The two-day hearing is one of seven that lawmakers will have related to the COVID-19 impact. The other hearings include the impact on higher education and the infection rates and deaths in hospitals.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Dutch sweep double header with the Mohawks
- Union won’t participate in fall sports
- NY Senate, Assembly to hold hearings on coronavirus impact, including nursing homes
- Niskayuna School Board addresses controversial symbols in school
- Crews battling large mill fire in Gloversville