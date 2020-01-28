NY Senate agrees on payroll protection legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate announced on Tuesday that it has come to an agreement on four bills protect workers in New York.

The bills were introduced after the MyPayrollHR crisis that left thousands of people without their paychecks.

Specifically, the legislation establishes criminal penalties and liability for misappropriating payroll funds, empowers wronged employees to take civil action and receive tax credits, ensures employees’ funds are not wrongfully withdrawn, and launches a study into the payroll services industry.