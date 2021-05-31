NY Ranger rides with the Thunderbirds

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — One New York professional athlete got the ride of his life ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Anthony Bitetto, who plays defense for the New York Rangers, was invited to take a ride on an F-16 Thunderbird fighter jet this past Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

Born and raised in Island Park, Long Island, and a lifelong fan of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Bitetto said he jumped at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For the first time ever, the air show will be held on Memorial Day after being rained out both Friday and Saturday. Bitetto said he’ll be in attendance.

