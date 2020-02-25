NY providing more funding to help groups counting in census

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The effort to get more people counted in the 2020 Census is getting a financial boost from the state.

Five million dollars is going to non-profits, including faith-based groups, that are reaching out to at-risk and hard to count communities.

Census counters are concerned that many of those communities may not want to take part.

Groups wanting some of the money have until March 26 to apply.

