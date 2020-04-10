NY pharmacists push for point-of-care testing

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York pharmacists are pushing to be able to provide more point of care testing.

Assemblyman John McDonald, who is also a pharmacist, said he has been trying to get legislation passed on this for years. Now, he would like Gov. Andrew Cuomo to invoke an executive order allowing pharmacists to test people for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We are pushing because of a declaration from the Health and Human Services at a federal level to allow pharmacists to do that,” McDonald said. “And to be honest with you, based on what the Governor’s comments were today, his goal is to have people tested so that they can be released to go back to work.”

The assemblyman said once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and approved, he would also like pharmacists to be able to administer it as well.

