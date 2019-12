ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State officials are advising insurance companies to start covering the cost for people trying to quit vaping.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the insurers will cover the costs without copays, co-insurance and deductibles.

Healthcare providers will use the same treatments recommended for those who are trying to quit smoking.

As of December 3, more than 2,200 cases of vaping related illnesses were reported across the country, including 48 deaths.