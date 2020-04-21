NY nurses sue over safety risks, lack of protective equipment

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lawsuit filed by New York State nurses targets two hospitals and the New York State Department of Health.

The New York State Nurses Association filed the lawsuit calling for an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, proper training, and safer working conditions.

In a statement, Westchester Medical Centers called the lawsuit an “irresponsible distraction” and said their focus has always been on protecting their workforce.

The health department said it is grateful for the efforts of healthcare workers and will continue to ensure the workers have the support and supplies they need.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES