LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Naval Militia has a new commander. Members of the Navy held an official command change ceremony in Latham Friday.

The ceremony promoted Cpt. Lawrence Weill, of Walworth, N.Y., to the rank of rear admiral. The outgoing commander, Warren Smith, officially retired from service as well.

“I’m looking forward to leading the force as a whole, growing the force, making us bigger, more diverse,” Weill said. “Also looking forward to expanding our mission set so we become more and more valuable to the state.”

The New York Naval Militia is one of six state maritime forces in the United States. They operate 11 watercraft that provide security or emergency relief where needed in the state.