NY, national average gas prices are higher than this time in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices have shot up since last week, with the national average at $2.64 (up 13 cents), and New York’s average at $2.70, which is up 10 cents.

Albany gas prices have risen 6.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany

One year ago, the national average was $2.47 and the state’s was $2.61.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Albany – $2.65 (up seven cents since last week)

Batavia – $2.63 (up 11 cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.65 (up 13 cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.68 (up 12 cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.67 (up 12 cents since last week)

Rome – $2.72 (up nine cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.66 (up 12 cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.72 (up nine cents since last week)

AAA says the winter weather has been impacting Gulf Coast refineries’ gas supplies and ability to operate. Until normal operations resume, the supply is “expected to remain tight in impacted areas,” AAA says.