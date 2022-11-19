ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Health recognizes the start of U.S Antibiotic Awareness Week by lighting the state monuments in light blue last night, November 18. The monuments will be lit light blue until November 24.

The observance is part of a nationwide campaign led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is meant to serve as a reminder to New Yorkers that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics can contribute to antibiotic resistance. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett states, “Antibiotic misuse and overuse have unintentional but dire consequences, as exposed bacteria can evolve to develop resistance to antibiotics,” “Yet, too often, individuals suffering from viral symptoms will request antibiotic treatment, and too many health providers prescribe them.”

Landmarks recognizing Antibiotic Awareness Weeks

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn State

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Check back with News10 for photos.