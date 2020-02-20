Interactive Radar

NY man arrested, charged after making threat to Schumer and Schiff

New York News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was arrested and charged after making threats to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a federal officer on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.

According to the U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge, on January 23, Schiff received a threeaning voice mail that included a death threat to the congressman.

On Febrary 4, Schumer also received a threatening voice mal that contained a death threat.

The reported threats were investigated, and led to Lippa who then confessed to making the calls because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.

