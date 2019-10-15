NY man accused of killing wife arrested in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (NEWS10) — An Erie County man accused of killing his wife has been indicted on a murder charge.

Cheektowaga police, near Buffalo, said Yuriy Bruks killed his wife, Tetiana, by blunt force trauma in their home in August. Officials said he was trying to catch a flight to Turkey when he was taken into custody at the Cancun, Mexico airport.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

“You have to figure, you know, he murdered his wife, and he abandoned his child and abandoned out quickly. I mean, it wasn’t, you know, like you know it took a few days or whatever else,” Cheektowaga Lt. Kenneth Rusin said. “I mean it was within hours that he decided to get out and make his escape and pretty much didn’t care what happened to the child.”

According to federal papers, he was able to walk back into his home nearly 20 hours after the crime happened to get his passport and laptop.