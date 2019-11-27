NY Lt. Gov. hands out free turkeys in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Central New York, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted getting into the giving spirit by handing out turkeys to people in need.

Hochul stopped by the Spanish Action League in Syracuse where families who have been hit with hard times were able to take home a free turkey. More than 200 families turned out for the event, and many came a long way to make Syracuse their new home.

“We have a lot of new constituents here in Syracuse as a result of Hurricane Maria,” Spanish Action League Exec. Dir. Elisa Morales. “So those hurricane evacuees, many of the people you saw today actually came from Puerto Rico as a result of Maria, so this is something that is coming full circle, you know. But they’ve been here, and this is their new home.”

The governor’s office and local leaders worked together to help distribute all of the turkeys.