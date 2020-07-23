NY Legislature passes bill banning PFAS in food packaging

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Legislature passed a bill Thursday that would ban PFAS chemicals in food packaging.
The chemicals have been linked to cancer, kidney disease and weakened immune systems.
Any company that violates the bill will be fined $10,000 on the first offense. Subsequent violations can reach up to a $25,000 penalty.
The bill awaits a signature by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
