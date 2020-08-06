NY lawmakers encourage Governor to consider pool testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many schools facing financial trouble, some lawmakers don’t want districts to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing during the upcoming school year.
Medical experts agree that testing is critical to keeping students safe if they are allowed to return to classrooms.
Local lawmakers Sen. Jim Tedisco, Asm. Angelo Santabarbara, and Asm. Mary Beth Walsh sent Gov. Andrew Cuomo a letter asking him to consider what’s called pool testing.
Pool testing means one test for a group of people instead of individual testing. They said it’s more efficient and saves money.
