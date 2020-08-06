NY lawmakers encourage Governor to consider pool testing

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many schools facing financial trouble, some lawmakers don’t want districts to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing during the upcoming school year.

Medical experts agree that testing is critical to keeping students safe if they are allowed to return to classrooms.

Local lawmakers Sen. Jim Tedisco, Asm. Angelo Santabarbara, and Asm. Mary Beth Walsh sent Gov. Andrew Cuomo a letter asking him to consider what’s called pool testing.

Pool testing means one test for a group of people instead of individual testing. They said it’s more efficient and saves money.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga