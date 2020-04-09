Live Now
NY lawmaker introduces state tax exemption bill for pandemic front line workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Upstate New York Senator is putting forward a bill that would help front line workers during the pandemic.

The bill was introduced by Rome Senator Joe Griffo. It would create a state income tax exemption for doctors, nurses and first responders as well as firefighters, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement personnel, and other emergency and health care workers.

Similar legislation was introduced in Congress that would establish a federal income tax holiday for the same workers.

“My bill is one way that we can say thank you to the men and women who get up every day and go about their daily routine despite a significant threat to their own well-being and that of their families.”

Sen. Joe Griffo

