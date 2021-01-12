NY lawmaker arrested, accused of choking wife

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State lawmaker has been arrested and is accused of choking his wife.
Police said Sen. Luis Sepulveda is facing a charge or criminal obstruction of breathing in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Saturday at his Bronx home.
The democrat has represented parts of the Bronx since 2018.
He has been stripped of committee assignments at the state capitol and removed as chair of the state senate’s Crime Victims Crime and Corrections Committee.
NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released a statement after his arrest:
“We learned of this disturbing incident this morning I am immediately removing Senator Sepulveda as chair of his committee and from all his committee assignments. I take these allegations extremely seriously and will be monitoring this situation closely.”Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
