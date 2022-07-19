ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace have another resource available to them. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a statewide workplace sexual harassment hotline.

The hotline, 1-800-HARASS-3 (1-800-427-2773), is meant to connect workers who have faced sexual harassment with experienced pro-bono attorneys to advise them through dealing with harassment in the workplace. The line is staffed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Legislation was signed by Hochul in March directing the New York State Division of Human Rights to implement the hotline and recruit volunteer attorneys. The legislation also strengthened protections against retaliation for victims of discrimination, and explicitly subjected all public employers to the Human Rights Law, according to Hochul.

“Every worker deserves access to resources to protect themselves from sexual harassment,” said Hochul. “New York State has taken action to make the workplace safer, more respectful, and more collaborative, and we will never stop working to support survivors and eliminate the scourge of sexual harassment.”

“Sexual harassment is not only demeaning, and in some cases terrifying, it can often leave its victims feeling like they have no place to turn,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “This new hotline will provide victims of workplace sexual harassment with a clear place to access help and legal assistance.”

New York is the first state in the nation to enact a Human Rights Law, which allows every citizen “an equal opportunity to enjoy a full and productive life.” The Division of Human Rights works to eliminate discrimination and promote equal opportunity, access, and dignity through the enforcement of the Human Rights Law.

To file a complaint, you can visit the Division of Human Rights website.