NY Gaming Commission working to curb problem gambling

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Gaming Commission is turning its focus to the issue of problem gambling by teaming up with a national council to raise awareness for the problem.

The commission is turning to technology to target young people before they become addicted to gambling. They’re activating new age verification software, teaming up with local convenience stores, and rolling out a new public service campaign that promotes the need to monitor age when gifting lottery products.

Officials with Rivers Casino in Schenectady said they’re constantly keeping an eye on their customers.

“We also are here as listening ears and talking to our patrons and recognizing the signs,” Rivers Casino VP, GM Justin Moore said. “We also look at alcohol consumption and make sure that people are not too intoxicated while gambling. In fact, if we see that they are intoxicated, we ask them to leave the gambling floor.”

The commission said the more awareness surrounding ethical behavior, the better.

The public service campaign will air on 65 TV stations and 62 radio stations from Albany to Watertown.

