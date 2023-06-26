(NEWS10) — There are currently more than 400 active wildfires across Canada. To help fight those raging fires, New York recently sent a group of forest rangers over the border.

The crew of seven spent 14 days in Quebec fighting fires that burned about 58,000 acres of land. The crew arrived back in New York over the weekend.

A ranger from Warren County, who served as a crew boss in Nova Scotia, said that even though the fires continue, they made a big impact.

“We’re feeling really good for the people here,” New York Forest Ranger Art Perryman said. “That the weather got a break and that we’ve been able to chase down the areas that were still burning and put those out. And we’re leaving on a good note, feeling really good about that.”

The first wildfire in Canada this year started in April. Since then, more than 2,600 fires have burned an estimated 13 million acres.