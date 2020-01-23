NY forest rangers execute several successful rescues

(NEWS10) — New York forest rangers have been busy so far in the new year with multiple wilderness rescues already in the month of January.

Very early in the morning on January 14, four rangers were dispatched to the Dix Wilderness in Essex County to rescue a hiker who had broken his shoulder after a short fall. The rangers responded just before 6 a.m. and helped the man off the mountain.

On January 19, rangers in Greene County helped rescue a woman trapped more than two miles from her car after she suffered a leg injury.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds everyone to properly prepare and plan before entering the back country.