ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is putting its support behind a bill that would help departments recruit and retain volunteers. The new legislation would provide a state funded stipend to volunteers for completing firefighting training courses.

Officials said it could be a great incentive to bolster dwindling numbers.

“We can have all the greatest equipment in the world and all the newest vehicles, but if you don’t have the ability to put those things in the hands of trained men and women, they don’t have much value,” FASNY Assoc. Sec. John D’Alessandro said.

FASNY will be holding its 14th annual Recruit New York event this weekend. Volunteer departments across the state will be opening their doors to meet the community.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to attend.