NY farms struggle to sell product during pandemic

EDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Farms across New York State are worried about what they will do with all their food and how to handle the migrant workers who are arriving and looking for work.

At a farm in Buffalo, workers were quarantined in Mexico before arriving in the United States. They then underwent a second quarantine after getting to New York.

But that’s only part of the problem.

They will soon be harvesting lettuce, broccoli, corn and other produce with no place to send it.

“One of our largest customers is in New York City — a large food service distributor that’s effectively shut down because business is exclusively oriented to restaurants.”

The farm also has $1 million worth of flowers and herbs but can’t sell them because many landscaping businesses are considered non-essential.

