NY family thanks healthcare workers through light and music display

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic all these long months working long hours and trying to provide comfort to those who need it.

Now a town of Clay family is showing their appreciation in a unique way!

Steve Scicchitano has put up this light & music display at his home along Harriet Fisher Drive in Clay.

“I woke up at two o’clock a couple weeks ago in the morning and said, ‘We have to do this!’ The community needs it,” said Scicchitano.

Plus this isn’t your typical light show synced to music. When you drive by and tune your car radio to a certain frequency — there will be an added bonus.

If you want to check things out, head out to Harriet Fisher Drive in Clay. The show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it runs through 11 p.m.