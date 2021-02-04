NY doc talks vaccine effectiveness on ‘mutant strains’

(WETM) — With new research coming out on vaccines some are questioning the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview on the Today show, Dr. Fauci said, “We may need to upgrade vaccine for mutant strains.” NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira spoke with a local medical expert to hear his thoughts on the matter.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Executive Vice President at Guthrie Clinic says, “What we do know, even with these current viral variants, the existing vaccines have protection against the severe disease. So, Dr. Fauci, I think, is saying that viruses evolve. The coronavirus will evolve. And it’s highly likely that this type of virus will require some changes in the vaccine over time.”

New York State is currently in phases 1a and 1b. Those eligible include:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to, Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff Registered Nurses Specialty medical practices of all types Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff Physical Therapists and their staff Optometrists and their staff Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides Home care workers Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

On January 11, 2021 began: