NY DMV extending expiration on some documents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Department of Motor Vehicle offices across New York State closed in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the state is ensuring there aren’t any consequences for those whose documents are expiring on or after March 1.

During the closure, any driver’s license, non-driver ID or registration will be extended until further notice.

The 45-day temporary vehicle registration from car dealers will also be extended.

The extension does not apply to insurance coverage or inspections, both of which must be maintained.

