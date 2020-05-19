NY democratic presidential primary back on after court ruling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State’s June 23 democratic presidential primary will take place after the state’s Democratic Party leadership abandoned its attempt to cancel the contest.

This comes after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that the primary must include the contest over the state’s objections. Supporters of Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang challenged the primary cancellation after the candidates suspended their campaigns.

Elections were already scheduled for June 23 for numerous other races, including for state and congressional offices.

The democratic presidential primary was canceled on the grounds that the coronavirus posed too big a threat to safety.

