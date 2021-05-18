NY COVID positivity drops to 1.07%, lowest since September

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.07%, the lowest since September 27. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.
“As vaccination rates continue to grow across New York, COVID rates are plummeting across the board, to levels we haven’t seen in eight months,” Governor Cuomo said. “Tomorrow marks a major reopening of New York State, a milestone reached thanks to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast. While New York is coming back, there remains much to do and we need to help ensure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated, so that we can finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel, and get back to life.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 95,870
- Total Positive – 1,030
- Percent Positive – 1.07%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.07%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,585 (+4)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -441
- Patients Newly Admitted – 142
- Number ICU – 387 (+0)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 223 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 180,083 (+133)
- Deaths – 17
- Total Deaths – 42,503
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|61
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|41
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|193
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|219
|0.01%
|39%
|Mid-Hudson
|137
|0.01%
|48%
|Mohawk Valley
|30
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|653
|0.01%
|36%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|61
|0.01%
|53%
|Western New York
|173
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|1585
|0.01%
|38%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|233
|193
|17%
|Central New York
|233
|179
|23%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|241
|39%
|Long Island
|850
|585
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|664
|376
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,478
|1762
|29%
|North Country
|57
|33
|42%
|Southern Tier
|115
|64
|44%
|Western New York
|543
|332
|39%
|Statewide
|5,667
|3842
|32%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.39%
|1.34%
|1.26%
|Central New York
|1.31%
|1.37%
|1.38%
|Finger Lakes
|2.72%
|2.72%
|2.58%
|Long Island
|0.99%
|0.98%
|0.94%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.99%
|0.99%
|0.93%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.12%
|1.15%
|1.07%
|New York City
|0.95%
|0.91%
|0.88%
|North Country
|1.98%
|2.00%
|1.92%
|Southern Tier
|0.60%
|0.59%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|1.85%
|1.86%
|1.74%
|Statewide
|1.13%
|1.11%
|1.07%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|0.98%
|0.92%
|0.92%
|Brooklyn
|1.01%
|0.99%
|0.96%
|Manhattan
|0.60%
|0.58%
|0.56%
|Queens
|1.06%
|1.03%
|0.98%
|Staten Island
|1.31%
|1.22%
|1.13%
Of the 2,071,443 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,466
|11
|Allegany
|3,458
|7
|Broome
|18,388
|7
|Cattaraugus
|5,625
|5
|Cayuga
|6,235
|4
|Chautauqua
|8,822
|2
|Chemung
|7,578
|8
|Chenango
|3,420
|8
|Clinton
|4,811
|1
|Columbia
|4,020
|2
|Cortland
|3,785
|12
|Delaware
|2,324
|3
|Dutchess
|29,231
|17
|Erie
|88,560
|53
|Essex
|1,580
|2
|Franklin
|2,518
|0
|Fulton
|4,350
|2
|Genesee
|5,368
|3
|Greene
|3,370
|0
|Hamilton
|310
|3
|Herkimer
|5,117
|3
|Jefferson
|5,964
|11
|Lewis
|2,719
|3
|Livingston
|4,402
|13
|Madison
|4,485
|3
|Monroe
|67,103
|117
|Montgomery
|4,212
|3
|Nassau
|182,491
|69
|Niagara
|19,736
|15
|NYC
|928,831
|402
|Oneida
|22,292
|9
|Onondaga
|38,158
|26
|Ontario
|7,323
|4
|Orange
|47,920
|12
|Orleans
|3,063
|2
|Oswego
|7,467
|6
|Otsego
|3,404
|1
|Putnam
|10,544
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,133
|10
|Rockland
|46,704
|7
|Saratoga
|15,147
|11
|Schenectady
|13,018
|9
|Schoharie
|1,669
|2
|Schuyler
|1,033
|0
|Seneca
|1,984
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,527
|3
|Steuben
|6,804
|10
|Suffolk
|199,660
|68
|Sullivan
|6,560
|2
|Tioga
|3,720
|7
|Tompkins
|4,256
|0
|Ulster
|13,795
|7
|Warren
|3,594
|2
|Washington
|3,095
|0
|Wayne
|5,680
|16
|Westchester
|128,921
|24
|Wyoming
|3,524
|0
|Yates
|1,169
|0
Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,503. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|4
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|2
|Tompkins
|1
|Westchester
|2