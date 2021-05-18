NY COVID positivity drops to 1.07%, lowest since September

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.07%, the lowest since September 27. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.

“As vaccination rates continue to grow across New York, COVID rates are plummeting across the board, to levels we haven’t seen in eight months,” Governor Cuomo said. “Tomorrow marks a major reopening of New York State, a milestone reached thanks to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast. While New York is coming back, there remains much to do and we need to help ensure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated, so that we can finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel, and get back to life.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 95,870

– 95,870 Total Positive – 1,030

– 1,030 Percent Positive – 1.07%

– 1.07% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.07%

– 1.07% Patient Hospitalization – 1,585 (+4)

– 1,585 (+4) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -441

– -441 Patients Newly Admitted – 142

– 142 Number ICU – 387 (+0)

– 387 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 223 (-5)

– 223 (-5) Total Discharges – 180,083 (+133)

– 180,083 (+133) Deaths – 17

– 17 Total Deaths – 42,503

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 61 0.01% 29% Central New York 41 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 193 0.02% 40% Long Island 219 0.01% 39% Mid-Hudson 137 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 30 0.01% 42% New York City 653 0.01% 36% North Country 17 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 61 0.01% 53% Western New York 173 0.01% 36% Statewide 1585 0.01% 38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 233 193 17% Central New York 233 179 23% Finger Lakes 397 241 39% Long Island 850 585 31% Mid-Hudson 664 376 43% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,478 1762 29% North Country 57 33 42% Southern Tier 115 64 44% Western New York 543 332 39% Statewide 5,667 3842 32%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.39% 1.34% 1.26% Central New York 1.31% 1.37% 1.38% Finger Lakes 2.72% 2.72% 2.58% Long Island 0.99% 0.98% 0.94% Mid-Hudson 0.99% 0.99% 0.93% Mohawk Valley 1.12% 1.15% 1.07% New York City 0.95% 0.91% 0.88% North Country 1.98% 2.00% 1.92% Southern Tier 0.60% 0.59% 0.62% Western New York 1.85% 1.86% 1.74% Statewide 1.13% 1.11% 1.07%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 0.98% 0.92% 0.92% Brooklyn 1.01% 0.99% 0.96% Manhattan 0.60% 0.58% 0.56% Queens 1.06% 1.03% 0.98% Staten Island 1.31% 1.22% 1.13%

Of the 2,071,443 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,466 11 Allegany 3,458 7 Broome 18,388 7 Cattaraugus 5,625 5 Cayuga 6,235 4 Chautauqua 8,822 2 Chemung 7,578 8 Chenango 3,420 8 Clinton 4,811 1 Columbia 4,020 2 Cortland 3,785 12 Delaware 2,324 3 Dutchess 29,231 17 Erie 88,560 53 Essex 1,580 2 Franklin 2,518 0 Fulton 4,350 2 Genesee 5,368 3 Greene 3,370 0 Hamilton 310 3 Herkimer 5,117 3 Jefferson 5,964 11 Lewis 2,719 3 Livingston 4,402 13 Madison 4,485 3 Monroe 67,103 117 Montgomery 4,212 3 Nassau 182,491 69 Niagara 19,736 15 NYC 928,831 402 Oneida 22,292 9 Onondaga 38,158 26 Ontario 7,323 4 Orange 47,920 12 Orleans 3,063 2 Oswego 7,467 6 Otsego 3,404 1 Putnam 10,544 2 Rensselaer 11,133 10 Rockland 46,704 7 Saratoga 15,147 11 Schenectady 13,018 9 Schoharie 1,669 2 Schuyler 1,033 0 Seneca 1,984 1 St. Lawrence 6,527 3 Steuben 6,804 10 Suffolk 199,660 68 Sullivan 6,560 2 Tioga 3,720 7 Tompkins 4,256 0 Ulster 13,795 7 Warren 3,594 2 Washington 3,095 0 Wayne 5,680 16 Westchester 128,921 24 Wyoming 3,524 0 Yates 1,169 0

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,503. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: