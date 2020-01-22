NY comedy museum up for USA Today award

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown in Western New York is up for a big award.

It’s been nominated for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Best New Museum Travel Award.

The center is competing against 20 other museums in the U.S. It’s the first museum dedicated to comedy in the United States and has helped put Jamestown on the map.

Those involved said the personalized experience, including more than 50 interactive exhibits, sets them apart.

The 30,000 sq. ft. space brings to life the voices of comedy greats like Charlie Chaplin and Dave Chappelle, and Jamestown native and comedy legend, Lucille Ball.

The winner will be announced at the end of February.