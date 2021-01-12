NY Board of Regents elects new Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Board of Regents unanimously elected Dr. Lester Young, Jr. as Chancellor, the first African American to serve in the position.

Dr. Young will assume his new role on Tuesday.

He has more than 50 years experience in public education, and he’s held positions as teacher, guidance counselor, supervisor of special education, and principal within the New York City education department.

Dr. Young has served on the Board of Regents since 2008.