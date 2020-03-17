NY Attorney General pushes back on scams during outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a statement from her office, Attorney General Letitia James has sent multiple cease and desist letters to those seeking to capitalize on coronavirus panic.

Letters went out to individuals and companies marketing coronavirus treatments or cures. The Food and Drug Administration has approved no treatment, vaccine, or cure, and the World Health Organization agrees that no current medicine prevents or treats the coronavirus.

James sent cease and desists for peddling bogus cures to Alex Jones, the Silver Edge company, Dr. Sherill Sellman, and televangelist Jim Bakker, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

James also sent letters to businesses overcharging for hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and rubbing alcohol. Price gouging statutes ban sales at unconscionably excessive prices during abnormal disruptions in the market, so long as the goods or services are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers.

James says these measures represent efforts to support New Yorkers dealing with the coronavirus, as scammers tend to exploit public health concerns to prey on the vulnerable. Contact the Office of the Attorney General if you’ve been scammed.

