ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday to honor the life of Kirk Douglas.
Douglas died on February 5 at the age of 103.
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who represents the City of Amsterdam where Douglas was born, said the resolution is a small token of appreciation for all that the actor did in the community.
LATEST STORIES:
- NY Assembly passes resolution honoring Kirk Douglas
- Girls sue to block participation of transgender athletes
- Vermont man pushes to change law after capture of convicted murderer
- Official: Puerto Rico govt loses $2.6M in phishing scam
- Police still searching for missing South Carolina girl, 6