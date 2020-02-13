NY Assembly passes resolution honoring Kirk Douglas

FILE – This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (AP Photo/DAB, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday to honor the life of Kirk Douglas.

Douglas died on February 5 at the age of 103.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who represents the City of Amsterdam where Douglas was born, said the resolution is a small token of appreciation for all that the actor did in the community.

