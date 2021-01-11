NY Assembly Minority Leader hopes wants help for small businesses this legislative session

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — Republican lawmakers weighed in this week on what policies they want to see in 2021 ahead of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay from Oswego County is stressing the need to help small businesses during this year’s legislative session.

“But I’m hearing from my constituents all over. They said, you know, we can probably hold on during this pandemic for a few months, we’re able to get through it, but now we can’t. We’re at our wit’s end. And, you know, it’s mom and pop stores. It’s restaurants. You name it. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Barclay said.

He says one concern is raising taxes, which he believes will only hurt the state’s financial outlook.