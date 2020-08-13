ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James are appealing a decision against state limit on wedding sizes.
Recently, a judge ruled in favor of a couple’s lawsuit against the 50-person maximum at a wedding and instead allowed 50 percent of that venue’s capacity to attend.
The state said the judge incorrectly assumed that a gathering at 50 percent capacity at a restaurant is equivalent to ordinary restaurant dining.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Albany Academy center Riley Mulvey transferring to St. Thomas More
- Athletics close out ICBL season with win over Mohawks
- Department of Labor issues Lost Wages Assistance Program guidance
- Pilot program offers residents $500 a month for five years
- NY appeals judge’s decision on limit of wedding attendees