NY appeals judge’s decision on limit of wedding attendees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James are appealing a decision against state limit on wedding sizes.

Recently, a judge ruled in favor of a couple’s lawsuit against the 50-person maximum at a wedding and instead allowed 50 percent of that venue’s capacity to attend.

The state said the judge incorrectly assumed that a gathering at 50 percent capacity at a restaurant is equivalent to ordinary restaurant dining.

