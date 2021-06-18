NY announces state campground loyalty and reward program

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A first-of-its-kind loyalty program is coming to New York.
On Friday, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the first-ever Camper Loyalty and Reward Program. This program is specifically for overnight stays at all New York State campgrounds.
According to the Parks Department, the new program lets visitors earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations. Points are awarded upon departure for all camping stays, so campers can earn points on already-booked reservations and any new reservations as soon as they enroll in the program.
The points are then redeemable for future stays. Points earned through this program have no cash value and can only be used for rewards offered by New York State campgrounds.
“We know there are many outdoor destinations and lodging options available across New York, and this new Loyalty/Reward program is a way of saying thanks to those visitors who enjoy our state campgrounds and return with their families and friends time and time again,” said Kulleseid. “If an overnight stay among gorgeous parkland sounds like the perfect getaway, I encourage visitors to enroll in the program and book those vacations to start earning points!”
This introduction also coincides with the opening of the nine-month online reservation window for the 2022 Camping Season. Camping reservations can be made online or by contacting the ReserveAmerica call center at (800) 456-CAMP.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added, “DEC is thrilled to partner with State Parks to launch the Camping Loyalty/Reward Program to show our appreciation for loyal visitors to our campgrounds across the state. New York State’s new loyalty program is easy to use and encourages visitors to return to our campgrounds year after year. All DEC campgrounds will be open this summer and I encourage campers both expert and novice to experience the great outdoors with us.”
Although the occupancy at state facilities remains high, the Parks Department says there is still availability for the 2021 season, particularly on weekdays and non-peak periods. There are 120 campgrounds operated by New York State Parks and the Department of Environmental Conservation, including 15,000 campsites for tents and RVs.
