NY announces new rent relief program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has announced a new program to help those struggling to pay rent.

The money for the COVID Rent Relief Program is coming from the coronavirus relief fund, which is part of the CARES Act.

Under the new program, eligible households will benefit from a one-time rental subsidy paid directly to landlords and housing providers. Tenants are not required to repay this assistance.

In order to qualify for rental assistance, you must:

Be renting in New York State as your primary residence;

Must have an income that is 80 percent below the area median income level;

Must be paying more than 30 percent of income in rent; and

Lost income during any time from April 1 to July 31, 2020

The application period begins on Thursday and will be open for two weeks.

