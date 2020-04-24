ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Attorney General is calling on major mortgage servicers to provide immediate and long-term relief for all New York homeowners struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AG Letitia James told servicers they have a responsiblity to do more to ensure that the pandemic does not cause any unnecessary foreclosures or increase homelessness in the state.
James is asking late fees to be automatically waived and for homeowners to be placed in three-month forbearance as soon as a payment is missed. She is also asking that homeowners be able to extend agreements for up to a year as long as they can prove their hardship is COVID-19 related.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Democrats call for more oversight of coronavirus spending
- State, Congressional leaders host virtual town hall
- Dems call for unified reopening economy, create ‘road map’ of how to do it properly
- New COVID-19 blood study aims to predict how sick a person can get from the disease
- NY AG tells mortgage servicers to provide relief during pandemic