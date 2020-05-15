NY AG renews suspension of debt through June 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has renewed the order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state.

The suspension of debt will continue for another 30 days through June 16. At that point, the Office of the Attorney General will consider renewing the suspension for another 30 days.

The temporary policy has also automatically suspended interest and collection fees on all outstanding medical and student debt that has been referred to the attorney general’s office.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES