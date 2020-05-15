Video Updates from Officials

NY AG renews suspension of debt through June 16

New York News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has renewed the order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state.

The suspension of debt will continue for another 30 days through June 16. At that point, the Office of the Attorney General will consider renewing the suspension for another 30 days.

The temporary policy has also automatically suspended interest and collection fees on all outstanding medical and student debt that has been referred to the attorney general’s office.

