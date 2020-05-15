NY AG renews suspension of debt through June 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has renewed the order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state.
The suspension of debt will continue for another 30 days through June 16. At that point, the Office of the Attorney General will consider renewing the suspension for another 30 days.
The temporary policy has also automatically suspended interest and collection fees on all outstanding medical and student debt that has been referred to the attorney general’s office.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- House nears passage of additional $3 trillion in coronavirus relief
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 15
- Paesan’s now selling pizzas across the U.S.
- Capital area Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate 100,000 meals severed during pandemic
- Scotia native passes away from COVID-19 in NC; family faces hurdles bringing her home