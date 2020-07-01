NY AG helps secure nearly $19M for Harvey Weinstein survivors

Harvey Weinstein, center, exits following his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As part of a class action lawsuit, the New York Attorney General helped secure close to $19 million for women who experienced sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by Harvey Weinstein.

The payments are part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit and is part of the plan for bankruptcy liquidation of The Weinstein Company and its parent holding company, The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC.

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some justice,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “For more than two years, my office has fought tirelessly in the pursuit of justice for the women whose lives were upended by Harvey Weinstein. This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer. I thank the brave women who came forward to share their stories with my office. I will forever carry their stories in my heart and never stop fighting for the right of every single person to be able to work harassment-free.”

The women will receive restitution through a victims’ compensation fund of $18.875 million.

In addition, the agreement ensures the women who had previously signed confidentiality, non-disclosure, or non-disparagement agreements with TWC or any of the former representatives of the company related to any sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, will be released from those clauses and free to tell their stories without fear of retribution, the AG’s office said.

