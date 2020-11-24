NY AG helps secure $17.5 following Home Depot data breach

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Home Depot in Harahan, La. Home Depot reported a shortfall in third-quarter revenue as the nation’s largest home improvement chain’s strategy to meld its online business and its physical stores are taking longer to deliver benefits. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York will receive nearly $600 thousand following a data breach at the Home Depot.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday an agreement with the Home Depot, Inc., that will require the company to pay 46 states and the District of Columbia $17.5 million. The agreement resolves an investigation stemming from a data breach in 2014 that compromised the payment card information of roughly 40 million customers.

According to AG James, the cyberattack occurred when hackers gained access to Home Depot’s network and used malware to gain information from the self-checkout point-of-sale system. These incidents occurred nationwide between April 10 and September 13 of 2014.

New York State is set to received $597,459.80.

“New Yorkers have every reasonable expectation that their personal financial information will remain private and protected,” said Attorney General James. “Instead of building a secure system, The Home Depot failed to protect consumers and put their data at risk. My office is committed to protecting consumers, which is why we will continue to use every instrument in our toolbox to hold accountable companies that fail to safeguard personal information.”

James stated that as part of the November 24, multistate agreement, Home Depot will make a series of provisions to security protocols. These provisions include:

Employing a chief information security officer

Providing necessary resources to implement the company’s information security program

Provide appropriate security awareness and privacy training to all personnel who have access to company networks

Employ security safeguards with respect to logging and monitoring

Undergo a post-settlement information security assessment

Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s multistate agreement are the attorneys general of Massachusetts, Vermont, 43 other states, and the District of Columbia.