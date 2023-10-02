ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board has announced the opening of general applications for certain adult-use cannabis licenses. Applications for cultivator, processor, distributor, microbusiness and retail dispensary licenses will be available through New York Business Express starting October 4.

The Office of Cannabis Management will begin its first approval process for applicants with control over a proposed retail dispensary or microbusiness by 5 p.m. on November 3. All adult-use license applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on December 4, 2024.

The Cannabis Law has an established goal of awarding 50% of all adult-use licenses to Social and Economic Equity (SEE) applicants with the mission of promoting equity and fair access. SEE applicants include individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition, minority and women owned businesses, distressed farmers and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Application and license fees for qualified SEE applicants are reduced by 50%. Sole control of the applicant must be held by an individual(s) from groups that qualify for SEE.

The new open applications highlight the state’s commitment to the growing cannabis industry in New York. To submit an Adult-Use Cannabis License application online, visit the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s website.

