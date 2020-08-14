NXIVM leader to be sentenced in October

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Keith Raniere, leader of the sex-driven cult NXIVM, is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Raniere was convicted in June of 2019, after a jury deliberating the NXIVM trial found Raniere guilty on charges of Racketeering, Racketeering conspiracy, Wire Fraud, Forced Labor, Sex Trafficking, Sex Trafficking conspiracy, and attempted Sex Trafficking.

The sentencing was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raniere’s lawyers requested in-person sentencing.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27 at 10 a.m.

