NWS confirms tornado hit Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downed trees, fallen utility poles and branches scattered in parts of New York.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island on Monday.

The agency said the EF-0 tornado packed wind speeds of 85mph.

“Everything in my backyard was picked up and going in a circular motion, so I’m yelling for my kids who ran into the basement. You think it might happen in the Midwest, but not on Long Island, but it just happened literally so fast.”

An EF-0 is the weakest grade tornado and very uncommon for Long Island.

No injuries were reported.