Number of COVID-19 cases at SUNY Oneonta increases to 651

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta.
As of Monday, 651 students and zero employees have tested positive since the start of the fall semester. The school has 139 students isolating on campus, and 43 students in quarantine waiting on test results.
On September 3, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras directed SUNY Oneonta to send its students home for the rest of the semester and to continue remote learning.
The college was in a two-week “pause” period that started on August 30, where the school was focusing on testing to limit the spread of coronavirus. However, due to the uptick in positive cases, the decision to send on-campus students home for the remainder of the semester and continue classes online was made.
