Number of commuters increases, especially in vehicles

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For months, riders and drivers have been hearing that the number of commuters and visitors is expected to increase after Labor Day. Daily statistics tracked by transit agencies chart the most rebound from pre-pandemic times on the region’s bridges and tunnels.

And the trends reflect in steady if slight growth on New York City’s buses and trains. Public transit has been adding riders. Statistics continue to hover around 50%. By the numbers last Thursday, that meant over 1 million people on the bus and nearly 2.7 million subway swipes in New York City.

NJ Transit, which services communities directly outside of the Five Boroughs, reports slightly better numbers: 60% of riders have returned to buses from New Jersey to New York. NJ Transit rail logs say that about half the number of regular riders have returned recently.

The Metro Transit Authority (MTA) has logged nearly a million vehicles every day on its bridges and tunnels recently, representing more than in early 2020. MTA staff and commissioners have monthly board and committee meetings this week.

Service delivery is a big topic and a big factor in bringing people back on public transit. Some lines are seeing fewer trains, and the agency says crew shortages and a now-lifted hiring freeze contributed to that.