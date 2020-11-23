Now-cashless Thruway offers Thanksgiving travel tips

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The Thruway Authority of New York is offering advice and reminders to drivers ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

With cashless tolling in effect throughout the entire 570 miles of Thruway as of November 14, cars don’t have to stop at toll booths. Expect traffic shifts and new traffic patterns around the construction areas where crews are removing old toll plazas. While you should not stop in any toll lane, be aware that active construction zones will have 20 mile an hour speed limits.

This document from the Thruway Authority features a depiction of the current modified traffic patterns around Albany’s exit 24.

No changes are in place for E-ZPass owners, and other motorists will receive bills in the mail for their travel. Although prices have not changed so far, transactions will be displayed in a different way on statements and invoices. The familiar ticketing system has been divided into 14 “billing segments”:

Six start/end segments (brown)

Eight fixed toll segments (green)

Brown and green gantries represent tolling segments located between exits, and blue gantries are located on off- and on-ramps. Driving through more than one segment means multiple transactions will appear on your statement.