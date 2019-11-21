NotAgainSU calls for SU chancellor resignation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR/NEWS10) — A group of Syracuse University students, faculty and staff have called for several high level resignations, including Chancellor Kent Syverud.

In an email sent to NewsChannel 9, the group also calls for the resignation of Chief Bobby Maldonado, head of Syracuse University’s Department of Public safety, M. Dolan Evanovich, the Senior Vice President for Enrollment and the Student Experience and John Sardino, Associate Chief, Law Enforcement and Community Policing Division.

The calls come as a forum on student concerns held at Hendricks Chapel Wednesday evening got off to a late start as student organizers asked local media, including NewsChannel 9, to leave.

The forum, which discussed students concerns on campus, including a white supremacist manifesto posted online as well as a racist email sent to a professor, eventually started with local media still in attendance.

Following the forum, thousands of students gathered outside Syverud’s home and demanded his resignation over his handling of the incidents.

The protest began at Barnes Center where the chancellor appeared to address the students’ demands for solving the racial issues. Syverud would not sign their document, which led to the walk out and protest. Some students said the center was packed with angry students.

On Wednesday, the chancellor called the racial manifesto a hoax and said it was copied from a manifesto written by a man accused of killing 51 people in two New Zealand mosques in March.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the chancellor’s handling of the incidents “inappropriate.”

Syracuse police, the FBI, and NYSP are investigating while Cuomo wants a special monitor to follow the investigation.